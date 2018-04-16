Superstar Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has completed the censor formalities. It has received a U/A certificate without any suggestions to cut or mute scenes.

Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of 2018. The makers have already announced that the film would hit the screens April 20. They wrapped up post-production last week and submitted the first copy to the censor board.

Producer DVV Danayya took to Twitter to share his excitement Monday. He tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu Censor done Zero cuts U/A #BharatTakingChargeIn4Days."

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller written and directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is about Bharath Ram, who returns to India to fulfill his promise after completing graduation in a foreign university. But he becomes disillusioned by the corruption in government. How he fights this system forms the rest of the story.

Mahesh Babu is playing the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, while Kiara Advani is his onscreen wife. Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Rama Prabha, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara, Posani Krishna Murali and Devadas Kanakala essay the supporting roles.

Bharat Ane Nenu is also set to be premiered in a record number of screens in the US and is likely to cross $1.5 million mark at the US box office and become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu is said to have the biggest fanbase in the US when compared all other Telugu actors. The massive box office collection of some of his previous films is the proof of his popularity. But of late, his career has been going through a rough patch as his last two releases failed to impress the audience.