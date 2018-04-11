Stylish star Allu Arjun is reportedly set to follow superstar Mahesh Babu's footsteps. The actor has reportedly planned to invite Baahubali actor Prabhas as the chief guest for the pre-release event of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (NSNI).

The filmmakers in the Tollywood are consistently trying new strategies to promote their movies and some have worked well. The producers are not holding music launch but are releasing the songs in the market and online directly. The pre-release event is one such technique.

In recent years, the online rivalry between the fans of big heroes has created a nuisance value for the filmmakers, and in some cases, it has also affected the box office collection. Actors have requested their fans to stop this situation as there's no rivalry between the actors, but its all in vain.

Mahesh Babu recently adopted a new strategy to put an end to such situations. Many filmgoers consider Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the arch rivals of Prince, which has led to an online battle of words between fans. Hence, Mahesh invited these two actors as the chief guest at the pre-release event of his film Bharat Ane Nenu.

His strategy worked great as fans of Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan were all thrilled to see them in a single frame. This smart move was appreciated by all on social media and is said to boost Bharat Ane Nenu's collection.

The latest buzz in the media is that Allu Arjun has decided to take a cue from Mahesh Babu and invite Prabhas as the chief guest to the pre-release event of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. This speculation is spreading rapidly on social media. But the makers of the movie are yet to confirm the news about it or any other details about the event.

Allu Arjun and Prabhas are both equally popular Tollywood stars. But the success of the Baahubali films has made the latter a big sensation in national and international markets. His fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see him on screen, and this move will certainly help the Allu Arjun starrer.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is an action thriller movie, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The film will be released, May 4.

The makers of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India recently release two of its songs, which received a superb response. Now, they are set to release its third song. The makers took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced: "#NaaPeruSuryaNaaIlluIndia 3rd single #BeautifulLove penned by Seetharama Shastri garu will be out on 13th April at 4pm (sic)"