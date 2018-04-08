Telugu heroes Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were seen posing together for shutterbugs for the first time at the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN). The trio's photos have gone viral on the social media.

The three heroes come hail from popular and powerful families of Tollywood. They enjoy huge fanbase across the globe. The fans often get into verbal fights on social media over who is the biggest star in the industry based on their stardom, box office collection among other factors. However, the stars share a cordial relationship in reality.

Sometimes, the fans also got into physical fights making matters worse.

These big stars have requested fans on several occasions not to indulge in tussles, but the crazy admirers fail to contain their tempers leading to senseless outbursts on social media.

Some movies' box office fate is also said to be affected by these fan wars. Mahesh Babu's current bad phase at the box office is attributed to it by some industry insiders.

His last outing Spyder hit the screens a week after Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa. Though the film was good, it opened to extremely negative talk, which reportedly made it a big disaster at the box office. It was speculated that the fans of Nandamuri were partially responsible for spreading negative talk. It was another big debacle for Prince after Brahmotsavam.

But in a positive development, the younger generation heroes are making a conscious effort to put an end to the fan wars.

Of late, the actors have been praising each others' movies on social media.

While they attend the family functions of each other, seeing them sharing a stage for a film event like audio release or pre-release function is a rare sight and visual treat for many industry well-wishers.

Mahesh Babu invited Jr NTR and Ram Charan to be the chief guests at the pre-release function of his upcoming movie Bharat Ane Nenu. The two actors, who will be seen together in SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture, made it to the event and wished the film a great success.

People in the industry have lauded this act of Mahesh Babu. Producer Dil Raju tweeted, "In this generation, @urstrulymahesh started the healthy trend of multistarrers with #SVSC. The mutual admiration that @tarak9999 & #Charan have is exemplary. Now they are doing a multi starrer. #BAN function was conducted in a healthy atmosphere with 2 stars. Telugu Cinema "

The photos featuring Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a single frame is creating a lot of buzz on the social media. Many Telugu movie buffs feel that the pictures will end the fan wars once for all. They are also expected to clear their differences, if any, and help develop a healthy atmosphere between fan groups.

A filmgoer named Murali S (@MuraliS_) tweeted, "Who will fight after seeing them in single frame. As @urstrulyMahesh said, they will be happy. We are the ones who has to change. Let's give a word together that we will be like brothers hereafter. @tarak9999's words are in another level #BharatAneNenu #BharatBahirangaSabha (sic)"