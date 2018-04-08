Ram Charan's Rangasthalam surpassed the $3-million mark at the US box office in nine days. It has become the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time in the US, beating the lifetime record of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu.

The Sukumar-directed period drama made superb collections till Tuesday but it hit rock-bottom Wednesday. Its business was affected by new releases Chal Mohan Ranga and other new releases Wednesday and Thursday. Rangasthalam collected $2,747,004 at the US box office in its first week.

With new releases getting mixed talk, the Ram Charan and Samantha-starrer become the first choice for many filmgoers in the country and showed good growth in its business Friday. Rangasthalam collected $122,280 at the US box office on its eighth day, taking its total collection to $2,869,284.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Rangasthalam collects $122,280 on 2nd Friday in USA from 162 locations with per location average of $755. Total gross is $2,869,284. It will cross $3M mark on Saturday "

Mythri Movie Makers' third production, which needed to collect $130,716 to cross the $3-million mark in the US, showed a further jump in its collection on its second Saturday. As per early trends, Rangastham has not only crossed the $3-million mark at the US box office but also become the highest-grossing film for the banner, beating the record of its maiden venture Srimanthudu, which grossed $2.89 million in the US in its lifetime.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted at 3 am Sunday: "#RangaSthalam USA hourly gross at 3 pm PST on Saturday is $105,473 from 138 locations! "

Six hours later, the Tollywood trade expert confirmed that Rangasthalam had crossed the historical landmark. He tweeted: "#Rangasthalam crosses $3M in UsA "

Rangastham has become the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the US box office in just nine days, while Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion hold the second and first ranks, respectively.

Here is the list of top 10 all-time highest-grossing Telugu film at the US box office. This list is based on various reports and the figures may vary from the actual numbers. The figures of some movies also include their Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions.