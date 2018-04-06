Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu is set to be premiered in a record number of screens in the US and it is likely to cross $1.5 million mark at the US box office and become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu is said to have the biggest fanbase in the US when compared all other Telugu actors. The massive box office collection of some of his previous films is the proof of his popularity. But of late, his career has been going through a rough patch as his last two releases failed to impress the audience.

The actor, now, has teamed up with director Koratala Siva, who delivered a blockbuster with him earlier in the form of Srimanthudu. Bharat Ane Nenu promos have got a great response and created a lot of curiosity about the film.

Bharat Ane Nenu's overseas theatrical rights were sold for a whopping price of Rs 18.18 crore, the highest price for a film starring Mahesh Babu. The distributors have made grand arrangements for its release in the US. They have booked 750 screens in 320 locations across the US. The movie will also be released in other foreign countries.

The distributors have planned to hold 2,000 premiere shows for Bharat Ane Nenu on April 19, a day before it hits the screens in India. The ticket price is $20 for adults and $15 for children for the preview shows. Some theatres have opened advance booking and it is getting good response everywhere.

However, Spyder, which was released in Telugu and Tamil, had over 1,000 premiere shows, which was the highest count for a Mahesh Babu film. Bharat Ane Nenu is now set to beat this record in the US. The Tollywood trade analysts have been predicting its box office performance in the US.

Considering its screen count and ticket price, Bharat Ane Nenu is likely to collect over $1.5 million at the US box office in its premiere shows. If it collects the said amount, it will become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu. It will also become the third biggest opening Telugu film of all time in the US after Baahubali 2 ($2.5 million) and Agnyaathavaasi ($1.51 million).

It should be noted that the tickets of SPYder and Brahmotsavam were priced at $25. The distributors of Bharat Ane Nenu have reduced its ticket price for its premieres in the US. Here are the details of Mahesh Babu's biggest openers, their ticket price, and release dates.