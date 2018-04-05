The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu released the lyrical video of the third song Vachaadayyo Saami on Lahari Music's official YouTube channel at 5.00 pm, Thursday. It is getting a good response from the music lovers.

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the release date of the third song Vachaadayyo Saami from Bharat Ane Nenu. The actor released a poster from the soundtrack and tweeted, "Next up is Vachaadayyo Saami. Enjoy #BharatAneNenu."

Devi Sri Prasad retweeted his post and thanked the music lovers for their positive response for the first two songs from Bharat Ane Nenu. The music director wrote, "Thank U all 4 loving both the songs #SongOfBharat and #IDontKnow from #BharatAneNenu !! Now..On d way is "VACHAADAYYO SAAMI".. Hope U wil lov this one too !! #VachaadayyoSaamiTomorrow "

In his next tweet, Devi Sri Prasad revealed the singer and lyricist of Vachaadayyo Saami. He tweeted, "#Vachaadayyosaami sung Soulfully by @Kailashkher & @aslidivyakumar together for d 1st Time for #BharatAneNenu !! Terrific Lyrics by @ramjowrites sir !! Today 5PM.. Hope U all Love it !! @sivakoratala @urstrulyMahesh @Advani_Kiara @DOP_Tirru @DVVEnts @LahariMusic"

The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu have recently released two songs like The Song of Bharat and I Don't Know, which have garnered 7.7 million views and 3.5 million views, respectively, on the YouTube channel of Lahari Music till now.

However, when compared to Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya songs, the response for Bharat Ane Nenu tracks appears to be too low.

Vachaadayyo Saami is believed to be the best tune from Devi Sri Prasad and Koratala Siva combination. The team has high hopes that the latest song will bring some traction to Bharat Ane Nenu, which has been making little buzz till now. It should be seen how the response to the third song from the movie will be on YouTube.