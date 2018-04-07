The makers of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu have planned a grand pre-release event, called as Bharat Bahiranga Sabha, at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad at 7 pm on Saturday, April 7. The special attraction of the evening undoubtedly remains the presence of Jr NTR.

A huge turnout is expected at Bharat Bahiranga Sabha and only people with proper passes are allowed to attend the event. As per Shreyas Media, which is looking after the promotional activities of Bharat Ane Nenu, entry tickets are being given through fan clubs.

With Jr NTR agreeing to attend the event, Bharat Bahiranga Sabha is expected to witness a packed house. "When Mahesh Babu called Jr NTR and personally invited him for this event, the latter agreed almost immediately," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to Jr NTR as saying.

Jr NTR was quite surprised to get the invitation. "The two actors are not in regular touch, but both greet each other during festivals or at functions. This comes as a big surprise and everyone is waiting for it," the source adds.

In an effort to reach out to the large section of the audience, the makers have planned to air the pre-release event live on a few TV channels and other online platforms.

Grand events have been the norm for the launch the movie audios. The trend is being slowly replaced by pre-release events. These days, makers unveil a few singles online before the complete album is launched.

In case of Bharat Ane Nenu, three singles from Mahesh Babu's flick have already been released. The complete album is likely to be unveiled at the upcoming event.

Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller in which Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The Telugu movie will hit the screens worldwide on April 20.