Telugu actor Jr NTR has revealed that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is yet to narrate him the story of his next movie tentatively titled, RRR also starring Ram Charan.

Jr NTR became the brand ambassador of Vivo IPL 2018, which will be telecast in Telugu on Star Maa Movies from April 7. The actor attended the press conference organized by Star Sports in Hyderabad, April 3 and launched his ad promoting the upcoming IPL season. The video has gone viral on the internet.

Apart from IPL, the actor spoke about his upcoming movies and his son during the media interaction. When asked about which cricketer he would play in a biopic, Jr NTR said, "I am little scared portraying someone in a biopic. I really don't think I would ever be in a position or be ready to portray a hero in a biopic. I am just an actor and hero in films. Well! I don't think I have guts to portraying a national hero."

When quizzed him about shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie, he declined to divulge the details, saying "He has not narrated the complete script to me. I am ready for it. He said that he will plan and fix a time and he will narrate it. When I get to hear it, I will share it with you. I think Ram Charan also said the same thing to you."

It is speculated that SS Rajamouli may face challenges in handling two big heroes like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as there will be a big competition and comparison. When asked about it, Jr NTR said, "There is definitely going to be competition. I feel it is not going to be two way, but three way, as SS Rajamouli is also in the competition. However, it will be a healthy competition and I always encourage it."

Nandamuri Balakrishna is making a biopic on his late father legendary actor NT Rama Rao and many popular actors are being roped in to play various roles. Jr NTR fans were curious to know whether he will be part of this biographical movie. Talking about it, the actor said, "So far, I have not got any offer from the makers of the film. I will definitely inform you if I get a role to play in it."

Watch here Jr NTR interacting with media at IPL 2018 press conference: