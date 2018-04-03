Star Sports will telecast this season of IPL (Indian Premiere League) in Telugu. Jr NTR, who is the brand ambassador of IPL in Telugu, launched the Telugu IPL ad at a press conference.

Later, the TV channel posted the video on Twitter. The tweet loosely translates to: "Real happiness is in watching this season of VIVO IPL in your favorite language Telugu. Do not miss watching #MIvCSK on Star Movies and Hot Star on April 7, 6:30 pm."

Speaking to the media, Alok Jain, business head of Star Maa said, "Cricket is not just sport in India, but a religion. The kind of excitement and emotion we all have is just mind blowing. Vivo IPL is one of the most exciting event in the country today, because it brings the best of the cricketers from across the globe on single platform. There are no boundaries, as cricketers from same countries will fight against each other."

He added, "Star Sports is telecasting IPL 2018 and we are set to make it bigger. We have ambitions to provide never-before kind of experience to the fans of cricket by airing the match in their preferred language. This is the first time IPL live coverage will be telecast in six different languages with local commentary, pre and post shows in order to make it exciting. Star Maa Movies will bring IPL in Telugu."

Jr NTR, while speaking at the press meet, said, language matters to understand and enjoy a game better. He added, "We speak several languages in India. Sometimes we may not understand other languages. Sport has no boundaries in India as it integrates people of the country. But I feel that a language is a boundary for sport."

"Cricket is favourite sport of everyone and it runs in everyone's blood. I feel that I have inherited the love for cricket, as my grandfather loved to watch cricket. IPL has widened the dimension of love for cricket. Star Maa is broadcasting this season of IPL in Telugu. I thank the TV channel for making me the brand ambassador for it. I am grateful to the channel for this wonderful opportunity," he further said.

Watch Jr NTR addressing IPL press conference: