Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the US box office on Monday and Tuesday with its total collection surpassing $2.5 million mark in the country in five days.

The Sukumar-directed period drama which was premiered in 194 screens in the US on Thursday, received a humongous response and went on to become the biggest opener for Ram Charan. The movie garnered positive word of mouth which further strengthened its place at the US box office over the weekend.

Rangasthalam collected $1,939,890 at the US box office in the first weekend and smashed the lifetime record of Dhruva in three days to become the highest grossing film for Ram Charan at the US box office. Its day-wise breakup is $706,612 from Thursday premieres, $588,165 on Friday, $645,114 on Saturday and $426,685 on Sunday.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Rangasthalam collects $426,685 on Sunday in USA from 168 locations with per location average of $2,540. Total US gross till Sunday is $2,370,213. Superb "

The Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Monday due to reduced the count of screens and shows, on a working day. Rangasthalam collected approximately $109,000 at the US box office on its fourth day, taking its gross total to a $2,479,213 million.

In just four days, Rangasthalam shattered the lifetime collection records of A...Aa and Khaidi No.150, which minted $2,449,000 and $2,447,000, respectively, at the US box office. The movie became the fourth all-time highest grossing Telugu movie in the US, after Baahubli, Baahubali 2 and Srimanthudu.

When compared to Monday, Mythri Movie Makers' third production has shown decent growth on Tuesday. As per early trends, Rangasthalam has collected $92,000 at the US box office on its fifth day and this number is likely to reach $200,000 when the final figures are revealed by its distributors.

If we are to go by these early numbers, Rangasthalam has collected a total of $2,571,213 at the US box office in five days. It has become the fourth Telugu movie to cross $2.5 million mark in the country. The movie will surely beat the lifetime record of Srimanthudu ($2,891,000) and is expected to cross the $3 million mark in the coming days.