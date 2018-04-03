Some rumors on social media are claiming that Rangasthalam director Sukumar will team up with Baahubali actor Prabhas for his next film, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ever since Rangasthalam hit the screens, the hashtag #Sukumar has been trending on social media, with many filmgoers praising the director and congratulating him on the huge success of the movie.

Some viewers are eagerly waiting to hear about Sukumar's next movie after Rangasthalam. While the director is yet to announce it, unconfirmed news about his upcoming film is creating a buzz on social media.

As per this buzz, Sukumar is set to direct Prabhas in his next movie and he is teaming up again with Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri, who will produce it under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. However, this project may take some time to go on floors, as the Baahubali actor has signed two other projects.

A guy named Raghu Nandan Reddy‏ (@Ragsblr) tweeted: "Sensational Combination: Prabhas - Sukumar - Mythri Movie Makers Film on the cards. Advanced stages However, Sukumar may do a film with young hero before this as Prabhas already working on two projects "

This speculation thrilled many filmgoers, who said they are eagerly waiting for the film and Prabhas should keep his two other projects on hold to do this movie, as it is going to be his landmark 20th film.

An excited fan even said this combo film would surely cross the $8-million mark at the US box office.

The Dude‏ @TheDudeGuy_

Now waiting for a #Prabhas and #Sukumar combo movie. National wide telsiddi sukku talent

Charan ‏(@charan_che)

Prabhas 2nd project with Jil director drop chesi sukumar tho work cheyali . Pb20 sukumar tho itey keka

Hemanth‏ @april28th2017