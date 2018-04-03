Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, continued to rock the worldwide box office Monday, taking its four-day total collection beyond the Rs 100-crore mark.

Having opened to an earth-shattering response, Rangasthalam collected Rs 90.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The movie earned Rs 56.96 crore for its distributors. In just three days, the film became the highest-grossing movie for Ram Charan, beating the record of Dhruva.

As is the trend, the Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni-starrer witnessed around 50 percent drop in its collection Monday, when compared to its Sunday business. This was due to Monday being a busy weekday for everyone. Rangasthalam is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 11.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office Monday, taking its four-day collection to Rs 102 crore gross.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Rangasthalam, confirmed on Twitter that the movie crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office Monday. He tweeted a poster and wrote: "Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's #Rangasthalam surpassed 100 Cr Gross Worldwide, fastest after Baahubali in the history of Telugu Cinema. #100CrRangasthalam."

Here are the day-wise earnings of Rangasthalam's distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Rangasthalam is estimated to have earned Rs 65.50 crore for its global distributors, who have invested Rs 80 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has recovered around 82 percent of their investments. The film has three days to complete its first week and it will not only recover remaining 18 percent of their investments, but also fetch a good profit share by the end of its first week.

Here are the area-wise theatrical rights and distributors' earnings of Rangasthalam in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Area Rights Earnings Recovery (%) Nizam 18.00 12.62 70.11 Ceded 12.00 8.70 72.50 Vizag 8.00 6.09 76.12 G East 5.40 4.10 75.92 G West 4.20 3.12 74.28 Krishna 4.80 3.57 74.37 Guntur 6.60 5.13 77.72 Nellore 3.00 1.63 54.33 AP/T total 62.00 44.96 72.51

