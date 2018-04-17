Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) is slated for a grand release in a record number of cinema halls on April 20. The movie is expected to beat the box-office collection records of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, but he has suffered a setback in his career with the back-to-back failures of Spyder and Brahmotsavam. To change that, this time, Mahesh Babu teamed up with Koratala Siva, who had earlier delivered a blockbuster success like Srimanthudu that went on to become the fifth all-time highest grossing Tollywood movie.

His next outing Bharat Ane Nenu has generated humongous buzz amongst the audience. There are many reasons behind the massive hype. The deadly combo of Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva, hero's role as the chief minister, plotline featured in the trailer and promos and unique promotional strategies are some of the factors responsible for the hysteria surrounding the movie.

Going a step ahead, Mahesh Babu invited Jr NTR and Ram Charan as chief guests to the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu. His rare act has not only united the fans but also created a positive vibe among them about his upcoming film. This positive atmosphere created by his initiative will surely boost its collection, say the experts from the industry.

This huge hype helped Bharat Ane Nenu earn Rs 103 crore in its pre-release business. The movie has fetched Rs 84 crore from theatrical rights' sale. The distributors have booked a large number of screens across the globe in a bid to cash in on the Prince mania. A day before its release, the movie would have 2,000 premiere shows in the US alone and it is the record number for a film featuring Mahesh Babu.

The advance booking for Bharat Ane Nenu opened in many screens a week ahead and saw a massive response. Many shows on its opening day were sold out after advance booking opened. Considering its hype, screen count and advance booking, the movie is sure to shatter the records of Srimanthudu and Khaidi No 150 and become the non-Baahubali biggest opener.

Srimanthudu, Khaidi No 150 and Rangasthalam are holding most of the non-Baahubali collection records. Ram Charan's recent release went on to smash most of the records of other two movies and became the highest grossing Telugu film sans Baahubali. Bharat Ane Nenu appears to be bigger than the three films in terms of hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking. It is expected to beat all of their records.