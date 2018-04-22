Bharat Ane Nenu has surpassed $2.5 million mark at the overseas box office on the first day and become the biggest opener for superstar Mahesh Babu and director Koratala Siva in the international markets.

Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the much-anticipated Telugu movies of 2018 and it has been made with a whopping budget by DVV Danayya under banner DVV Entertainments. After seeing the huge hype, Great India Films acquired its overseas theatrical rights for Rs 18.20 crore. The distribution house booked 320 screens in the US and 200 screens in Australia, UK, UAE and other interantional markets.

Bharat Ane Nenu was released in 520 screens across 45 foreign countries and it is the biggest release for Mahesh Babu. The movie had 2,000 premiere shows in the US on Thursday and it got fantastic response. The bosses of Great India Films, which already has some blockbusters overseas, are all thrilled to be associated with yet one more blockbuster - Bharat Ane Nenu.

Usually, the ticket pricing for any big-ticket Telugu movie will be $25 for adults and $18 for children at the premiere shows in the US. But the distributors of Bharat Ane Nenu priced its ticket as $20 for adults and $15 for kids. Unlike other movies, this one did not have massive promotion and discount offers. Despite these things, the film has done well and this is what thrills the distributors the most.

The bosses of Great India Films took to Twitter to share their excitement over the huge response for the Mahesh Babu starrer. They confirmed that Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $2.5 million at the overseas box office on the first day. They are confident that a strong word of mouth would boost its collection in the international markets in the coming days.

They tweeted, "Bharat Ane Nenu got tremendous hit talk unanimously and hence the film is poised to emerge as the highest grosser for Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu's dream run continues at Overseas box-office with Bharat Ane Nenu, which has collected $2.5mil+ (approx. Rs 16.25crores) in One Day (which includes premiers). In North America alone it collected more than $1.55million, (Rs 10.15 cr) for One Day."

They added, "Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in such a massive numbers despite of no promotional and discount offers and that too with reduced ticket prices. We priced this film reasonably to encourage more and more to watch the film in theaters. People are flocking into theaters to see the career best performance of Mahesh Babu and yet another socially responsible film by director Koratala Siva."

The thrilled overseas distributors could not stop thanking everyone for their wonderful support to make Bharat Ane Nenu a huge success at the overseas box office. "We thank movie cast and crew, web media, print media, our exhibitors, supporters, well-wishers and more importantly we thank all the movie lovers for watching this film on big screen and staying away from piracy."