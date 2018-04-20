SS Rajamouli, Sreenu Vaitla and many other celebs from the Telugu film industry have lauded director Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu for their work in Bharat Ane Nenu.

Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the most of talked about Telugu movies of 2018. Along with filmgoers, many celebs were impressed with its promos and had been eagerly waiting for its release. Some of the celebs including SS Rajamouli watched the movie and shared their views on it.

SS Rajamouli: Raising issues like Local Governance in a commercial film requires a lot of thought. Truly appreciate @sivakoratala garu and @urstrulyMahesh for their conviction. Press meet scene is the best amongst many good moments in #BharatAneNenu . @urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu.

Sreenu Vaitla: Watched Bharath ane nenu ..@urstrulyMahesh ruled our hearts as a prince and now taking charge over us with his mind blowing performance and extraordinary looks..Congratulations to the entire team for the blockbuster.

Vamshi Paidipally: #BharatAneNenu... Mr.Bharat has taken charge and His Rule Begins... @urstrulyMahesh has kept his 'PROMISE' of delivering A BlockBuster... Sir,You lived the character and Your presence is stunning as always.. Kudos to @sivakoratala for the Honest Narration.. :) #BharatAneNenu...@ThisIsDSP is ruling the roost, Back ground score is Fantastic Buddyy.. CONGRATULATIONS to the whole Team for this Huge One.. @DVVEnts @Advani_Kiara @DOP_Tirru...

BVS Ravi: Brittle premise yet tough script matched with outstanding performances and top notch directorial and technical brilliance of @sivakoratala makes #BharatAneNenu yet another memorable blockbuster for @urstrulyMahesh congrats @DVVEnts @ThisIsDSP

Anil Sunkara: Just completed #bharathanunenu . Our super star fulfilled his promise to all people. This is the best political film in tfi history. This is superstar's biggest gift to fans till date. Phenomenal block buster. Every person should watch this movie with families.

Anil Ravipudi: #bharathanenenu superb...@urstrulyMahesh Garu done great job....so many good momments.@sivakoratala Garu..writing nd presentation..very nice sir... congratulations to whole team