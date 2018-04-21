Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) has crossed $1.5 million mark at the US box office in the Thursday premieres and regular shows on Friday, smashing the record of Rangasthalam.

Great India Films acquired its overseas theatrical rights for whopping amount of Rs 18.20 crore and 2,000 premiere shows in 320 locations across the US. Having fantastic advance booking, Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response everywhere in the country and a strong word of mouth helped it remain strong at the ticket counters on Friday.

The distributors had reportedly blocked the tracking of its collection due to some reason. As per early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $546,740 at the US box office on the first day and these numbers do not include its collection in the premiere shows. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu USA hourly gross at 9 pm PST on Friday is $546,740from 270 locations with per location average of $1,960 "

Now, ‏Great India Films has confirmed on its twitter handle Bharat Ane Nenu has collected over $1.5 million at the US box office in the premieres and on the first day together. The distributors are confident that the movie will continue to storm the US box office in the coming days.

Great India Films "#BharatAneNenu USA will do 1.5mil+ on Premieres+Fri, which is very very Big number considering movie is not released on a Tuesday, No offers, No Movie Pass & reasonable ticket prices. We @greatindiafilms PROMISE U movie will have a dream run in coming days in overseas and India."

Bharat Ane Nenu has shattered the records of Spyder and Srimanthudu and become the biggest openers for Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva. Considering its screen count and hype, the movie was expected to beat the record of Agnyaathavaasi, which grossed $1,514,000 at the US box office in the premiere shows alone.

Ram Charan's recent release Rangasthalam collection $1,263,236 ($706,611 in premieres and $556,625 on first day). It was the second biggest opening Telugu movie of 2018 at the US box office after Agnyaathavaasi. Bharat Ane Nenu has shattered this record in the country to become the second biggest opener of the year.

Great India Films has released the Koratala Siva-directed film in 200 screens across 44 other foreign countries and it is yet to reveal its collection in these countries. As per early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected A$168,194 at the Australia box office on the first day. It has shattered the record of Rangasthalam, which minted A$165,991 in the country on its opening day.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on ... WHAT.A.START... Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window... Fri A$ 168,194 [₹ 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations Well begun is half done... #BAN @Rentrak"