Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (Bharath/BAN) has made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box-office in the first weekend. The film surpassed Rs 120 crore gross mark in three days.

Before its release, Bharat Ane Nenu had huge hype and promotion and distributors released the film in over 2,000 screens April 20 in a bid to cater to the massive demand. The Prince mania helped the movie to register a record amount of advance booking not just for its opening day, but also for its first weekend. Trade experts had predicted that it would surely beat all the non-Baahubali records at the box office.

Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response and made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie smashed the records of Spyder and Srimanthudu to become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva. It also emerged as the biggest Tollywood opener of 2018, beating the record of Ram Charan's recent release Rangasthalam.

The Koratala Siva directed political thriller had garnered a positive talk from everyone including critics and celebs. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection Saturday and Sunday. Bharat Ane Nenu crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its second day, and became the fastest non-Baahubali film to achieve it. It has beaten the record of Rangasthalam, which did it in three days.

DVV Danayya, who has bankrolled it under his banner DVV entertainments, took to Twitter to confirm that Bharat Ane Nenu crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in two days.

Since Sunday was a holiday, the Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani starrer went on to show a big jump in its collection. The makers are yet to reveal its business details. If we are to go by the early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected over Rs 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. It has become the highest grossing non-Baahubali Telugu in film opening weekend.

Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have earned over Rs 75 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 100 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered around 75 percent of their investments in just three days. It is set to return the remaining amount along with some profits in its opening week.

Soon, we will bring you area-wise earnings of Bharat Ane Nenu for its distributors in three days. Stay locked to this page for the first-weekend box office collection report.