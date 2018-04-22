Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu made a brilliant collection at the US box-office on its second day to emerge as the third fastest $2 million grosser Telugu film after the Baahubali film series.

The Mahesh Babu starrer opened to humongous response in the premiere shows across the US on Thursday. A strong word of mouth helped Bharat Ane Nenu fare well in the country on its opening day.

Bharat Ane Nenu collected $1,410,269 at the US box office on the first day and Thursday previews together. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "The modified Thursday (premieres) + Friday gross for #BharatAneNenu in USA is $1,410,269 "

When compared to Hollywood movies, Bharat Ane Nenu was released in a minimal number of screens, but its per-screen average was much bigger than them at the US box office. Great India Films tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu opened at Top 8 in USA, Really superb that too during Hollywood movie season. @DVVEnts @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala"

The Koratala Siva-directed political drama went on to show a big jump in its business Saturday when compared to its Friday collection. This growth was the result of strong positive talk. The makers or distributors are yet to reveal the collection of Bharat Ane Nenu on Saturday.

As per early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu collected $596,873 at the US box office on its second day, taking its total to $2,007,142. These numbers are expected to increase when the final numbers are revealed.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#BarathAneNenu USA hourly gross at 9 pm PST on Saturday is $596,873 from 242 USA locations with per location average of $2,577. And crosses $2 MILLION mark in USA on Saturday itself! Excellent @ThisIsDSP @Advani_Kiara @urstrulyMahesh."

Recently, Rangasthalam had smashed the record of Khaidi No 150 (6 days), by crossing the $2 million mark at the US box office in the days. Now, Bharat Ane Nenu has shattered the record of the Ram Charan starrer.

Great India Films tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu crosses the magic $2 Million at the USA box-office , the fastest Telugu film (other than #Baahubali 1 & 2) to do it. Thanks to @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @DVVEnts"