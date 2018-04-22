Superstar Mahesh Babu posted a photo of him kissing his wife Namrata Shirodkar and thanked her for her support for Bharat Ane Nenu. This adorable picture has gone viral on the internet.

Namrata Shirodkar has been a great source of strength for Mahesh Babu. The actress not only takes care of the actor and his children but also manages the promotions of his movies. His latest outing Bharat Ane Nenu received thunderous opening on Friday and has made a fantastic collection at the box office on Saturday.

Namrata Shirodkar's support in carving promotional strategies for the movie is one of the reasons for the huge success of Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to thank his wife. The superstar released his kissing picture and wrote, "Thank you, my love!"

Thankyou my love ❤ A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's kissing picture created a lot of buzz on Instagram with 182,476 people liking it in 12 hours. This photo made its way to other social media channels like Twitter and Facebook and was widely circulated. Within hours of its release, the picture took the social media by storm.

Bharat Ane Nenu was released in the theaters on April 20, which happens to be the birthday of Mahesh Babu's mother. The superstar tweeted on Friday, "It is overwhelming for me to present a film so close to my heart on this special day. Happy Birthday, amma :) :) Bharat Ane Nenu in cinemas now."

Soon after Bharat Ane Nenu opened to humongous response on Friday, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank the filmgoers. The actor, who played the Chief Minister for the first time, wrote, "Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world ధన్యవాదాలు , நன்றி, Thank You, धन्यवाद #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow"

Bharat Ane Nenu went on to beat several records. A thrilled Mahesh Babu tweeted, "‏Feeling blessed ... Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you @sivakoratala sir for Bharat Ane Nenu. The Success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team. Thank you everyone for all the love for #BharatAneNenu! ధన్యవాదాలు நன்றி ಧನ್ಯವಾದ നന്ദി"