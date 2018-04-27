Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) has made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office in 7 days and gone on to beat the first week record of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, Bharat Ane Nenu was released in over 2,000 screens across the globe April 20 and the movie opened to a thunderous response. The movie had made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office on the first day, and shattered the record of Rangasthalam to became the 2nd biggest opener of 2018 after Agnyaathavaasi.

A strong word of mouth helped the Mahesh Babu starrer fare well at the ticket counters Saturday and Sunday. Bharat Ane Nenu collected over Rs 105 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie became the highest grossing Telugu movie of the year, beating Agnyaathavaasi and Rangasthalam.

The Koratala Siva directed movie witnessed a steep decline in its collection Monday as it was a working day for filmgoers and was rock-steady at the ticket counters on the following weekdays. Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, taking its first week total collection to Rs 145 crore gross in the global market.

Bharat Ane Nenu has shattered the record of Rangasthalam, which collected Rs 128 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. In just 7 days, the movie has shattered the lifetime record of Srimanthudu, which minted Rs 144.5 crore and become the highest grossing film for Mahesh Babu.

DVV Danayya took to the Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment to share his excitement over the collection of Bharat Ane Nenu. The producer tweeted, "It's been a week since #BharatAneNenu fulfilled the Blockbuster Promise. Thank you Telugu audience for the love. More updates coming your way today."

Made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, Bharat Ane Nenu had fetched Rs 100 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have collected Rs 85 crore for its distributors in its opening week.