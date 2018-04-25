Superstar Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) showed decent growth in its collection at the US box office on Tuesday (sixth day). The movie has inched closer to the lifetime record of Srimanthudu.

Bharat Ane Nenu collected $80,172 at the US box office on Monday, taking its four-day gross total to $2.5 million. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu collects $80,172 from 230 USA locations on Monday with per location average of $349. Total US gross is $2,568,138."

The Koratala Siva-directed movie showed collection on Tuesday. The final figures are yet to be revealed. If we are to go by the early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $118,372 at the US box office on Tuesday and its five-day total collection has reached $2.6 million in the country.

When its final figures are revealed by its distributors, Bharat Ane Nenu is expected to cross $2.70 million mark at the US box office on its fifth day. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu USA hourly gross on Tuesday at 9 pm PST is $118,372 from 209 locations."

Bharat Ane Nenu has already beaten the lifetime collection records of A...Aa ($2.4 million), Khaidi No 150 ($2.4 million) and Fidaa ($2 million). In just four days, the movie has gone on to become the fifth all-time highest grossing Telugu movie at the US box office after Baahubali movies, Rangasthalam and Srimanthudu.

Srimanthudu has collected $2.8 million at the US box office in its lifetime and it is the fourth all-time highest grossing Telugu movie in the country. It is also the highest grossing film for Mahesh Babu. Bharat Ane Nenu needs to collect $204,490 to smash this record and it is likely to achieve it in the next two to three days.

In its second week, Bharat Ane Nenu clashes with new releases like Achari America Yatra and Kanam, which are set for the release on April 27. It should be seen whether the Mahesh Babu starrer will be able to beat the record of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, which is the third all-time highest grossing film with its total collection of $3.4 million at the US box office.