A new photo featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan together is doing rounds on the social media, and has taken the internet by storm as celebs and critics go gaga over it.

Mahesh Babu, who suffered a setback with the failures of Spyder and Brahmotsavam, has scored a blockbuster success with his latest outing Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie has collected over Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office. The superstar is thrilled with the success and could not stop thanking his fans and people from the industry who supported him in production, promotion and making it a super hit.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan were the chief guests at the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu. Their presence has not only helped the film grab many eyeballs, but also fare well at the ticket counters. Hence, Mahesh Babu was said to have hosted a party for the two actors as a mark of gratitude.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is said to have taken care of the promotions of Bharat Ane Nenu and it was she who came up with the idea of inviting Jr NTR and Ram Charan to the pre-release event. The actress took to Instagram to share the photos of the trio. She also wrote, "Raw n real Fun evening ... good times memories ... post BAN moments :) :)"

However, many people in the industry and media who were upset with fan wars had praised Mahesh Babu for inviting Jr NTR and Ram Charan to the event. They were thrilled to see the trio again on Tuesday night. They took to Twitter to share their excitement over these photos.

