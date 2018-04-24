Bharat Ane Nenu has made a superb collection at the overseas box office in 4 days. Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva's 2nd combo film has become a blockbuster by crossing the $3.5 million mark.

Mahesh Babu has a huge fan following in some key international markets like the US, UK, UAE, and Australia. To cash in on the Prince mania, Great India Films released Bharat Ane Nenu in 520 screens across 45 foreign countries and it is the biggest release for the Tollywood superstar.

Bharat Ane Nenu had a massive number of premiere shows across the US on Thursday and it opened to a thunderous response. A positive word of mouth helped it fetch record numbers at the US box office on Friday. The bosses of Great India Films were thrilled over its big numbers as it did not have any offers, Movie Pass and had reasonable ticket price when compared to other big-ticket movies.

The Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva-directed political drama went on strength to strength on the following days. Bharat Ane Nenu crossed the $2 million mark at the US box office on Saturday. Great India Films tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu crosses the magic $2 Million at the USA box-office, the fastest Telugu film (other than #Baahubali 1 & 2) to do it. Thanks to @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @DVVEnts."

Bharat Ane Nenu collected $2,488,121 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its-day-wise breakup is $1,367,129 in Thursday premieres and Friday, $703,280 on Saturday and $370,686 on Sunday.

Bharat Ane Neni is the 3rd blockbuster for Great India Films and Mahesh Babu together. The elated distributors tweeted, "#BharataneAnenenu USA update: Thank you for another blockbuster, Great India Films Hatrick Hit (Athadu, Pokiri, Bharat Ane Nenu) with Super Star Mahesh. Yes, It is Blockbuster - It's a Promise!"

Bharat Ane Nenu needed to collect around $22,000 to surpass $2.5 million mark and early updates show that it has already raked in those numbers at the US box office. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#BharatAneNenu Monday USA hourly gross at 9 pm PST is $71,882 from 208 locations! "

As per early estimates, Bharat Ane Nenu has collected $2,560,003 at the US box office in 4 days and these numbers are expected to go up when the final figures of Monday are revealed. However, the movie has already become the 5th highest grossing Telugu movie of all time in the country.

Rank Movie Year Hero Collection 1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Prabhas $201,17,274 2 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Prabhas $6,997,636 3 Rangasthalam 2018 Ram Charan $3,430,342 4 Srimanthudu 2015 Mahesh Babu $2,891,742 5 Bharat Ane Nenu 2018 Mahesh Babu $2,560,003

Bharat Ane Nenu has collected A$339,133 (Rs 1.72 crore) at the Australia box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "There's not much to say since the BO numbers speak loud and clear... Telugu film #BharatAneNenu is PHENOMENAL in AUSTRALIA... Fri A$ 168,194 Sat A$ 116,017 Sun A$ 54,922 Total: A$ 339,133 [₹ 1.72 cr] #BAN @Rentrak"

Bharat Ane Nenu has also fared well in the international markets and collected a total of US$3,508,980 at the overseas box office (Rs 23.30 crore) in four days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 12.10 crore for it international distributors, who have shelled out Rs 18.20 crore on its theatrical rights.