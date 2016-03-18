Sports News

Play

Sepp Blatter: No World Cup can be bought by money

No World Cup can be bought by money, said former Fifa president Sepp Blatter on 15 February. Blatter made the remarks in an interview, as footballs world governing body acknowledged for the first time that votes were bought in past World Cup hosting bids. Mar 18, 2016
Play

Claudio Ranieri will spurn Italian clubs to retire at Leicester City

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri ruled himself out of the running for a job at an Italian team on 17 March, and said he hoped to stay at the Premier League leaders for years to come. The 64-year-old Italian said this week that Leicester, the sensation of the season and five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with eight games remaining, would be his last club before retirement. Mar 18, 2016
Prev 817 818 819 820 821 822 823 824 825 826 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR