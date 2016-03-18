Sports News
'Players need to keep emotions aside,' says Ashwin ahead of India vs Pakistan WT20 match
India vs Pakistan Women's World T20 schedule: TV listings, squad list, date, time, venue
Play
No World Cup can be bought by money, said former Fifa president Sepp Blatter on 15 February. Blatter made the remarks in an interview, as footballs world governing body acknowledged for the first time that votes were bought in past World Cup hosting bids.
Mar 18, 2016
Sepp Blatter: No World Cup can be bought by money
India vs Pakistan World T20 2016: Unique Facebook initiative stumps Zuckerberg
Play
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri ruled himself out of the running for a job at an Italian team on 17 March, and said he hoped to stay at the Premier League leaders for years to come. The 64-year-old Italian said this week that Leicester, the sensation of the season and five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with eight games remaining, would be his last club before retirement.
Mar 18, 2016
Claudio Ranieri will spurn Italian clubs to retire at Leicester City
Steve Waugh: I see a bit of Sachin Tendulkar in Virat Kohli
Australia vs New Zealand: As it happened: Kiwis outshines the Aussies by 8 runs in a thriller
ICC World T20 2016 Australia vs New Zealand: How to watch the match live on mobile, iPads and tablets
India vs Pakistan World T20 2016: Players to watch out for, including Rohit, Ashwin, Afridi and Amir
ICC World T20 2016 India vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh or Hardik Pandya, who will MS Dhoni choose?
Watch World T20 Live: England vs South Africa live streaming and TV information
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw live streaming and TV information
India vs Pakistan schedule: TV listings, date, venue and time of ICC World T20 2016 match at Eden Gardens
IPL 2016: Vijay Mallya resigns as director of RCB
