Leicester City 1-0 Newcastle: Ranieri says to keep calm and carry on

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has urged his team to keep calm, as the Foxes go five points clear at the top of the Premier League with only eight games to play. Shinji Okazaki produced a stunning bicycle kick to put Leicester ahead 25mins in to the game and eventually seal their seventh win and eight Premier League matches. Mar 15, 2016
