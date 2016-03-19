Sports News

Guus Hiddink: Suspended Diego Costa isnâ€™t an idiot

Chelsea will be without Spain striker Diego Costa and Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard for the home derby with West Ham United on 19 March, because of suspension and injury respectively. Costa is banned after being sent off in last weekends FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Everton. Hiddink said Costa was unhappy at not being able to play, but it was wrong to call him an idiot for being suspended. Mar 18, 2016
Jurgen Klopp doesnâ€™t fancy his chances against Dortmund

Liverpool have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals. Gunners boss Jurgen Kloppâ€™s former club brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 over two legs, after a 2-1 win in London. However, Klopp said he didnt want to fancy the German giants in the next round, as they are the best team left in the competition. Mar 18, 2016
