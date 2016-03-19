Sports News
Watch World T20 2016 live: India Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming and TV information
India vs Pakistan live streaming: Watch ICC World T20 2016 match live on TV and online
India vs Pakistan World T20: Dhoni's team can go out of the tournament, says Waqar Younis
India vs Pakistan: Pitch conditions, team news, playing XI of ICC World T20 2016 Group 2 match
Watch F1 Live: Australian Grand Prix qualifying live streaming and TV information
South Africa vs England World T20 highlights: Watch Root help Morgan's team chase 230 runs to win
Play
Jurgen Klopp seems like he is slowly planting the seeds for a rejuvenated Liverpool to blossom in the future, but the German coach acknowledged on 18 March that it is a fragile process.
Mar 18, 2016
Jurgen Klopp looking to grow Liverpoolâ€™s little flower of confidence
Play
Chelsea will be without Spain striker Diego Costa and Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard for the home derby with West Ham United on 19 March, because of suspension and injury respectively. Costa is banned after being sent off in last weekends FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Everton. Hiddink said Costa was unhappy at not being able to play, but it was wrong to call him an idiot for being suspended.
Mar 18, 2016
Guus Hiddink: Suspended Diego Costa isnâ€™t an idiot
Rio Olympics to feature four substitutes during football matches
South Africa vs England World T20 highlights: Watch Amla and Kock hit fours and sixes during powerplay
Play
Liverpool have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals. Gunners boss Jurgen Kloppâ€™s former club brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 over two legs, after a 2-1 win in London. However, Klopp said he didnt want to fancy the German giants in the next round, as they are the best team left in the competition.
Mar 18, 2016
Jurgen Klopp doesnâ€™t fancy his chances against Dortmund
Australia vs New Zealand highlights: Watch as bowlers give Kiwis another impressive victory
UEFA Europa League draw: Liverpool to meet Borussia Dortmund in last eight
Champions League quarterfinal draw results: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid as Man City draw PSG
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream