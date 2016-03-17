Sports News

F1 2016: Daniel Ricciardo tips rivals Mercedes as ones to beat

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo said on 16 March that reigning constructors champions Mercedes are favourites to win this season. Mercedes are the clear favourite of the bookies to win a third successive title when the 2016 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on 20 March. Finishing eighth overall in last years drivers championship with only two podiums and no race wins, Ricciardo was upbeat when asked about his pre-season preparations with Red Bull. Mar 16, 2016
David Pocock signs new deal with Australia until 2019

David Pocock, widely regarded as the best openside flanker in rugby, has signed a new deal to stay in Australia through to the next World Cup in 2019 after taking a one-year sabbatical in 2017. Keeping Pocock until the end of 2019 is a major boost for the Australian Rugby Union (ARU), which has seen a host of top talent leave for Europe, but they had to pay for their prize with unprecedented flexibility. Mar 16, 2016
