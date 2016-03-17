Sports News
Boxing News: Timothy Bradley has a different plan to defeat Manny Pacquiao
Europa League: Manchester United vs Liverpool schedule, TV listings, team news and lineups
ICC World T20 2016: Sulieman Benn inspired Chris Gayle's brilliant century
India vs Pakistan World T20: Afridi's team confident ahead of mega game at Eden Gardens
FIFA claim South Africa paid $10m bribe to win hosting rights for 2010 World Cup
Video Bayern Munich vs Juventus highlights: Watch all the goals from incredible last 16 Champions League second leg
Video Barcelona vs Arsenal highlights: Watch Neymar, Suarez and Messi take Barca into Champions League quarterfinals
Watch NBA 2016 live (March 16): Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live streaming and TV information
West Indies vs England highlights: Watch Chris Gayle smash century and sixes in easy World T20 victory
AFC Cup 2016: Mohun Bagan earn third-straight win, get past Yangon United
Play
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo said on 16 March that reigning constructors champions Mercedes are favourites to win this season. Mercedes are the clear favourite of the bookies to win a third successive title when the 2016 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on 20 March. Finishing eighth overall in last years drivers championship with only two podiums and no race wins, Ricciardo was upbeat when asked about his pre-season preparations with Red Bull.
Mar 16, 2016
F1 2016: Daniel Ricciardo tips rivals Mercedes as ones to beat
UFC event at New York's Madison Square Garden in November 2016?
India vs Pakistan World T20: Afridi's men send ominous warning to hosts with thumping of Bangladesh
Play
David Pocock, widely regarded as the best openside flanker in rugby, has signed a new deal to stay in Australia through to the next World Cup in 2019 after taking a one-year sabbatical in 2017. Keeping Pocock until the end of 2019 is a major boost for the Australian Rugby Union (ARU), which has seen a host of top talent leave for Europe, but they had to pay for their prize with unprecedented flexibility.
Mar 16, 2016
David Pocock signs new deal with Australia until 2019
