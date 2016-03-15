Sports News
ICC World T20 2016: Betting sites put India as favourites for WT20 title
India vs New Zealand live streaming and TV information: Watch ICC World T20 2016 Group 2 match live
ICC World T20 2016: Pakistan vs Bangladesh schedule, tv listings, time, fixture, date and venue
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World T20 warmup highlights: Watch as Hafeez and Wasim power Pak to victory
ICC World T20 2016: Kohli, Dhoni, Raina, Ashwin & Harbhajan in Twitter XI
ICC World T20 2016: India vs New Zealand team news, playing XI and pitch conditions
Watch NBA live: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming and TV information
Athletes and millions of sports fans worldwide have demanded answers following the spate of doping and governance scandals which have hit sport recently, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on 14 March. Wada president Craig Reedie also called on sponsors to help fund the fight against doping.
Mar 14, 2016
Wada says public confidence in sport shattered in 2015
ICC World T20: 'Favourites in our own minds,' says India batsman Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh schedule: TV listings, squad list, date, time, venue of ICC Women's World T20 match
ICC World T20 2016: Afridi's love for India lands him in legal trouble in Pakistan
Charl Schwartzel secured his first victory in the United States since the 2011 Masters by beating Bill Haas in a playoff at the Valspar Championship in Florida on 13 March. South African Schwartzel came from five shots behind in the final round to card a four-under-par 67 before beating Haas with a tap-in par at the first extra hole.
Mar 14, 2016
Charl Schwartzel feeling great after first win in US since 2011 Masters
Rafael Nadal said that he will sue Roselyne Bachelot, after the former French sports minister alleged the Spanish 14 time grand slam winners seven-month absence from the sport in 2012 was because of a positive doping test. Speaking after he beat Luxembourgs Gilles Muller 6-2 2-6 6-4 to advance to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on 13 March, an angry Nadal said that he was going to take legal action against Bachelot and anyone else who accuses him of doping.
Mar 14, 2016
Rafael Nadal says he will sue over doping allegations
Watch EPL live: Leicester City vs Newcastle United live streaming and TV information
