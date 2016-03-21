Sports News
Novak Djokovic wants higher pay for male tennis players
Australia vs Bangladesh live streaming and TV information: Watch 2016 ICC World T20 match live
World number one Novak Djokovic produced sublime form to clinch an unprecedented fifth mens title at Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in the mens final on 20 March.
Mar 21, 2016
Novak Djokovic crushes Milos Raonic in unprecedented Indian Wells victory
India Women vs England Women World T20 schedule: TV listings, squad list, date, time, venue
India hockey squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2016 announced; Sardar Singh to lead
Amir Khan can defeat Saul Alvarez, says Ricky Hatton
Jason Day emulated his boyhood idol Tiger Woods when he clinched a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on 20 March. He was not at the top of his game, but did enough to clinch his fifth victory in his past 12 starts on the PGA Tour.
Mar 21, 2016
Jason Day credits patience for win at Arnold Palmer Invitational
ICC World T20 2016 Australia vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman may be included in playing XI
World Cup qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri ruled out of India-Iran clash
Tottenham 3-0 Bournemouth: Pochettino names Harry Kane as Premier Leagueâ€™s best striker
Mar 21, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics: Hardeep Singh books place for India in Greco-Roman wrestling
ICC World T20 2016: Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule, teams, TV listings, date, time and venue
ICC World T20 2016: PCB to sack Shahid Afridi as captain of Pakistan after the tournament
ICC World T20: BCB hopes ICC will lift ban on Bangaldesh pacer Taskin Ahmed quickly
