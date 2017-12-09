Sports News
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters live stream: Watch ISL 2017 match online, on TV
Paceman MS Dhoni troubles this Indian batsman ahead of Dharamsala ODI [VIDEO]
Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles, will skipper the Indian side for the first time following selectors' decision to rest Virat Kohli for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 9, 2017
Filling in for Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma talks about captaincy challenge after IPL success
Yuvraj Singh wins after 19 months, receives Rs 3 crore from BCCI for 'loss'
Manchester derby December 2017: Team news, match schedule, TV listings
Ankushita Boro: The girl who can be India's next Mary Kom
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: Only 2 cricketers invited for private ceremony in Italy?
According to the Filipino boxing veteran Manny Pacquiao, initial talks have started between McGregor's camp and themselves.
Dec 9, 2017
Boxing: Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao set for April 2018?
If you cannot make it to the IGI stadium New Delhi for the event, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) will not let you miss the WWE India 2017 Live event.
Dec 9, 2017
WWE India tour watch live online: Triple H vs Jinder Mahal, Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks
South Africa legend fires 'real pace test' warning at Virat Kohli and co.
Bizarre: England Ashes player told to use urine to heal finger injury
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Team news, probable playing XIs and pitch conditions
Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Shane Warne writes on who is No. 1 in the world
Virat Kohli's Team India likely to travel with 4 extra pacers to South Africa; here's why
