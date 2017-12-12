Play
Roger Federer won an incredible seven titles in 2017, which helped him end the year as world number 2 as well.
Dec 12, 2017
Sports News
Virat Kohli settles down with Anushka Sharma: Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi lead wishes to newlyweds
Play
The middle order conundrum has been a major talking point, and India might be forced to bring KL Rahul for the second ODI.
Dec 12, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions
Play
Two-time champions KKR have to make a bold call when it comes to retaining Gautam Gambhir. Read on to know more.
Dec 11, 2017
IPL 2018: Will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retain captain Gautam Gambhir?
India to host Afghanistan for first-ever Test
Jasprit Bumrah LBW: Did MS Dhoni break ICC's DRS rules in 1st ODI?
Play
Chennai Super Kings are quite lucky as they have a number of players to choose from as most of their big players either played for Gujarat Lions and RPS in the last edition.
Dec 11, 2017
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni is CSK's obvious choice for retention; will they retain Brendon McCullum too?
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth handed easy group stage draws at Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni set to equal Sourav Ganguly's record in Mohali
Dhoni Review System! MSD gets DRS call right in Dharamsala ODI, leaves fans stunned
Champions League 2017-18 draw live streaming: Watch Round of 16 draw live on TV, online
1st ODI in Dharamsala: Coach reveals 2 'massive moments' that led to India's defeat
Virat Kohli and co. can't play less and earn more: BCCI divided on pay hike amid new FTP discussion
Sri Lanka star praises 'world-class' MS Dhoni, says they could have bowled out India for 40
Play
Jose Mourinho was not happy with Manchester City playing loud music in the dressing room after the derby.
Dec 11, 2017
Jose Mourinho hit by bottle as United and City players clash after Manchester derby: Report
