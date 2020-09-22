It is a known fact that cricketers in India taste success in the field earn fame and fortune that can last a lifetime. Yet, over the past two decades or so, many of the cricketers have spread their wings and invested their hard-earned money on various business ventures.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, many of the noted sportsmen are successful entrepreneurs. Take a look:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Post his retirement, Sachin has put his money in several ventures that are of his interest. He owns the Tamil Thalaivas franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Bangalore Blasters in Premiere Badminton League and also owns stakes in the Mumbai franchise in the International Tennis League. Little Master had also tried his luck in the restaurant business. Tendulkar's - a high-class restaurant opened in 2002, but it failed to attract customers and was shut down in two years.

MS Dhoni:

One of the most successful captains of recent times, Mahi is also a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns the sports teams like Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) and Ranchi Rays in Hockey India League. A fitness conscious, Dhoni owns a fitness venture named SportsFit World Pvt Ltd. He is also a fan of racing and has invested in Mahi Racing team India. Captain Cool also holds a stake in Rhiti Sports – a company that manages cricketers.

Sourav Ganguly:

Sourav is the co-owner of ATK FC in ISL and also runs a family business called Saurav Ganguly Enterprise Pvt Ltd besides commentating on Star Sports India and hosting a television show Dadagiri Unlimited. Just like Sachin, Saurav too had started a restaurant named Sourav's - The Food Pavilion in Kolkata but had to close it down due to multiple reasons.

Virat Kohli:

A fitness freak, Virat owns a chain of gyms and fitness centres named Chisel and a men's clothing brand named Wrogn. Like other sports-persons, Indian cricket captain has also invested in franchise-based leagues at various sports. He owns stakes in FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL), Bangalore Yodhas - a franchise in Pro-Wrestling League and UAE Royals in the International Premier Tennis League.

Virender Sehwag:

Unlike the above cricketers, Sehwag has invested his money in setting up his own educational institution called Sehwag International School in Jhajjar, Haryana.