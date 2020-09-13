Ever since the news of Anushka Sharma expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli was dropped, social media has been gushing over the good news. From industry friends to cricketers everyone congratulated the soon to be parents and wished the mom to be health and happiness.

Anushka just made our boring Sundays a little happier as she shared a beautiful picture of herself cradling her baby bump on the beach. The cute and candid picture of mom to be Anushka is unmissable

Parent's to be Anushka and Virat indulge in PDA

Anushka is seen wearing a white full-sleeved top and a blue blot-printed skirt. She completed her look by accessorising with a gold chain and left her hair loose open. Anushka captioned her picture as "nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is? (sic).

Reacting to her post, Virat commented: "My whole world in one frame" with a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor comments on Anushka's post

Not only did Virat comment, but several B-town actors also commented on Anushka's post with a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, commented, "Bravest of them all." Mouni Roy wrote, "Beautiful Humans," while actress Zareen Khan wrote, "God bless," along with a heart emoji.

Anushka's pregnancy announcement

Last month, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the baby announcement on social media and shared a photo of themselves, with an adorable caption that reads as "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021."

Virat and Anushka celebrate this good news with IPL team

As Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2020, his ladylove has accompanied him for the tournament. Recently, a video shared on the RCB's official Instagram handle shows the duo celebrating with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The duo is then spotted feeding each other cake as Anushka plants a kiss on Virat Kohli's cheek and in return, he showers love on mom-to-be with a forehead kiss.