Lockdown has been challenging and taxing for all of us. We all have heard bad news from all around the corner. While all of us were probably busy cursing 2020, our favourite celebrities turned lockdown into an opportunity to welcome a new member into their family.

Spreading joy and positivity to the world, we've rounded up photos of your favourite celebs as they are all set to ring in the New Year 2021 with a bundle of joy.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's first child Taimur Ali Khan is already a sensation. But the moment this adorable couple announced that they are welcoming their second child, the internet went berserk with the news and couldn't contain the excitement,

Bebo made headlines when she worked throughout her fist pregnancy, from attending events to endorsing brands and being available for interviews she didn't take maternity break unless it was required.

And now amid the Covid lockdown, Bebo is ensuring that she doesn't put on oodles of weight and is seen working out at home and eating right.

Her Instagram timeline tells us about her pregnancy glow!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka became the butt of jokes on social media when the news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa's welcomed their first child. Since then, the world was waiting to hear the news of Anushka and Virat's baby. And the time came to a standstill when Anushka announced the on social media that they will be becoming parents and that the baby is due in January.

Television

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra's and wife Teejay Sidhu are already parents to twin daughters. On Karavir's birthday, Teejay confirmed her pregnancy by posting a picture of the baby bump. An elated Teejay writes So many blessings.. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him.

And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. ❤️ #parentstobe. (sic)

Music

DJ Chetas and wife Aalika Banerji

Last week, DJ Chetas took to his official Instagram account and announced the arrival of his baby.

His post read as; Quarantine wasn't so boring after all .... due Jan 2021 ♥️ (sic).

For the unversed, DJ Chetas got married to Aalika Banerji in the year 2015. Aalika is a doctor, and the two met at a club where Chetas was the DJ for the night.

If Bollywood is embracing parenthood, our Hollywood is setting the internet on fire with some scintillating snapshots of soon-be mommy and her photoshoots!

Hollywood

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj broke the Internet in July with her pregnancy news when she posted a picture on Instagram rocking a colourful bikini, yellow hair and sparkly platform heels, captioning it '#Preggers'. The 37-year-old got married to Kenneth Petty in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child together. We're psyched to meet Minaj-Petty Jr.!

Nicki's Instagram feed is filled with colourful pictures of her maternity outfit and a colourful bra that she is donning.

Well, we can't wait for the arrival of Jr Minaj!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

In April this year, supermodel Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik confirmed that they are having a baby together.

A few weeks ago, Gigi shared some beautiful monochromic pictures from her pregnancy shoot on her Instagram. Gigi looks poised, graceful and classy as she poses holding her baby bump and poses candidly.

These pictures are too cute to give a miss.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are all set to welcome a baby boy.

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

The "American Horror Story" star confirmed the news of her pregnancy by posting a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump while posing with Hedlund.

Roberts also used the announcement to tell the world that the couple are having a baby boy, with the caption: "Me...and my two favourite guys,"

She was soon inundated with congratulatory messages. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, commented on the post: "Love you," with a kissing face emoji.

Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child with actor Hudson Sheaffer.

She took to Instagram in May this year to announce her pregnancy. The actor put up a picture of her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, kissing her belly and captioned it, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you. We will be welcoming a precious little human this October!" Recently, she put up another post and wrote, "We can't wait to meet this baby." Isn't this the sweetest?

The actor is due to give birth in October, she revealed in the post.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

American model Chrissy Teigen and singer-songwriter John Legend are pregnant with their third child this year! The new baby will join the couple's 4-year daughter Luna and 2-year old son Miles. Fans speculated the pregnancy before it became official, after watching Legend's music video 'Wild' featuring the duo in a romantic embrace and ending with Teigen placing a hand over her then-burgeoning baby bump.

Post the release of the video, Teigen took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Indeed 2021 brings a bundle of joy to the world!

International Business Times, India wishes all the love and luck to the soon-to-be parents!