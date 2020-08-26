Supermodel Gigi Hadid who is all set to welcome a baby girl with Zyan Malik finally took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of beautiful monochromic pictures of her maternity photoshoot. Setting the internet ablaze with sensuous black and white portraits holding and cradling her bump, her pictures garnered millions of likes as fans flocked to congratulate the soon to be a mommy.

Let's take a look at the sensuous and sexy photoshoot of Gigi.

Gigi's never-seen-before portraits of glamorous pregnancy were captured by ace photography duo Luigi and Iango.

Look at the angelic picture of barefoot supermodel Gigi draped in a seemingly wet, floor-length white dress with slicked-back hair as she cradles her stomach and gazes into the camera.

Gigi captioned the gorgeous portrait as."Growin an angel :),"(sic)

In another image, Hadid wears a sheer, bell-sleeved minidress and has her wavy hair cascading down her back. The model wrote the date, "7.26.20," in the caption.

Over here, Gigi is seen wearing the same sheer dress but dedicates a message to friends, family, and fans who have been checking in on her throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote, "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!" (sic)

Not only did she share the black and white pictures on her Instagram timeline, she also shared some BTS images of the photoshoot on her Instagram story.

Adding the pictures to her story, Gigi said, "Can't wait to meet you," before posting a video from behind the scenes of the photoshoot.

Check out some of the congratulatory messages for Gigi!

As per the reports in Buzzfeed News, Gigi briefly gave fans a glimpse of her growing bump, revealing that she'd been documenting her pregnancy and hopes to share it in the future.

Gigi said: