We Indians are suckers for romance. Period. Aam janta, filmstars, politicians, celebrities; no matter which strata it comes from; we all love a fairy-tale love story. And if it involves our favourite cricketers, there is just no holding us back. And while there are many hush-hush relationships brewing in the film world, our interest has shifted to some new and alleged couples. Let's take a look.

Sara Tendulkar – Shubman Gill: Over the last few months, the rumours of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill has picked up the pace. It was Sara's heart emoji on Shubman's picture that had set the tongues wagging. When Shubman shared a picture of himself with his new Range Rover, Sara wrote "Congratulations" along with a heart emoji. What's interesting is that Gill also replied with a "thanks a lot" and a heart emoji. Not the one to let the chance go, Hardik Pandya jumped into the conversation and said, "@shubmangill most welcome from her" with a teasing emoji.

Well, this was not the only instance where the adorable two snatched our attention. When Shubman shared two of his pictures in a single frame and a friend commented on his editing skills, it was Sara who jumped to take the credit and hinted that it was her doing. On another occasion, both Sara and Shubman used the same caption "I spy" while sharing their individual pictures. Seems like something is brewing!!

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul: If anything, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have made their relationship Instagram official. Rahul and Athiya were also rumoured to have gone to Thailand for a vacation with some common friends. Not just that, Rahul was also seen pulling Suneil Shetty's legs on social media. All is well that ends within the family, right?

Rishabh Pant – Isha Negi: After a public fall out with Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant seemed to have moved back to his first love once again. Urvashi Rautela's spokesperson had even told Spotboye that the decision to block each-other was mutual. Rishabh and Isha keep sharing lovey-dovey pictures with one another and in one of the pictures, Isha also wrote, "5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie"