This quarantine is certainly making hearts grow fonder. The much in love alleged couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, has made their relationship official on Instagram. Well, as its Athiya's boyfriend's birthday today. Athiya posted a super cute photo with the birthday boy, KL Rahul, on social media and captioned the picture as "Happy birthday, my person" with heart emojis.

The picture speaks a thousand words, this Athiya and KL Rahul's close and cuddly picture is enough to see and believe that they aren't just friends.

The romantic duo has always played hide and seek with media have kind off made it public with a PDA picture and we are loving this cute gesture by girlfriend.

KL Rahul has not reacted to Athiya's greeting

As of now, KL Rahul has not reacted to Athiya's greeting, but we would love to see his response. For the unversed, the rumoured couple Athiya and KL rang in the New Year together with their friends on a beach getaway. After which the cricketer posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went viral again when he made a reference of Suneil Shetty's film Hera Pheri in the caption

The cricketer wrote: "Hello, Devi Prasad?" and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section. This was enough for netzines and media to speculate something is brewing between the two.

In fact, daddy Suneil Shetty also doesn't have any issues with his daughter's love affair and happily accepts it. In one of the interviews he said:

Suneil Shetty accepts KL Rahul

I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy.

Finally, there is a piece of good news for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's fans. International Business Times wishes the ace cricketer a very happy birthday