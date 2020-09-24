Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passed away due to a heart stroke in Mumbai, Thursday, September 24 at the age of 59.

Jones was in Mumbai currently as a host broadcaster for the IPL 2020. He was a commentating for Star Sports and was under an air bubble all this while. He was staying at a seven-star hotel in the city.

Jones has been a renowned name in the cricket fraternity. Even in India, the legend has a massive fan following. His accurate and active analysis on cricket guaranteed he remains one of the most respected broadcasters ever.

Dean Jones scored over seven centuries and close to fifty fifties

Jones' highest score remained 216. He played over 164 ODIs and 52 test matches. His illustrious career as a cricketer spanned between 1984 and 1992. The man scored over seven centuries and close to fifty fifties.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was quite active on social media and often used to reply to haters and fans too. Just yesterday, an IPL watcher tagged him on Twitter calling him one of the most irritating commentators ever.

However, Jones came back with a sharp and cheeky response. The Twitter user wrote, "Dean Jones is the most annoying commentator ever. Seems like a very annoying person as well. @StarSportsIndia needs to dismiss him ASAP, else the #IPL2020 needs to be watched on mute." Not the one to take an offence, Jones had replied, "Glad you are watching... just hit the cool mute button."

Shocked with this untimely and sudden demise, celebrities and cricket teams are expressing their shock on social media.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL: Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals: We will miss you & your voice, Professor. Folded hands Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja: In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag: Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him.

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc: Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace

Virat Kohli@imVkohli: Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. Folded hands

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25: Tragic news. Rest in Peace, Professor. My condolences to the family of Dean Jones.