It's going to be Mumbai Indians against KKR for their first match of the IPL 2020. Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, has brought in some new players and new unit for this 13th edition of the IPL. While Dinesh Karthik is going to be behind the wickets, its Eoin Morgan who is expected to take charge in the fifth match of the series.

KKR's first match reminds us of the time when Poonam Pandey had said she would strip if that would help KKR win. While sharing her nude picture, Pandey had written, "WARNING 18 & under should not try looking up the pic. that said i do not take responsibility for anyone under age #NewPic #Dare2BareAllWowwwwwwwwwwww what ever team i supoort alwayz wins #IPL #KKR #SRK so as i Promised a Pic is on its way #Dare2BareAll" (sic) Though she fulfilled her promise that time, we wonder if she's planning something similar this time around too.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction

"Everybody's got different ways of celebrating happiness. So I can't comment on her way of celebrating happiness like I wanted to fly and also wanted to take off my shirt. So if anybody is celebrating on behalf of our team, we are very happy unless it gets us into legal trouble for saying that," Shah Rukh Khan had reacted to the stripping act.

Poonam Pandey marriage

After claiming to have been in a relationship for several years, Poonam Pandey announced wedding with beau, Sam Bombay on September 10, 2020. The couple kept the ceremony intimate and private. However, barely two weeks into the marriage, the marriage seems to have fallen apart.

Poonam's husband arrested

Poonam Pandey has accused Sam Bombay of threatening, assault and molestation during their honeymoon. "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.