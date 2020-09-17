Internet sensation Poonam Pandey shocked her fans when she tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay in a hush-hush ceremony recently. The wedding was held at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai and was attended by the couple's family and close friends.

And on Wednesday, September 16, Poonam and Sam were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport for their apparent honeymoon abroad. The actress was seen wearing a streak of vermilion, chooda and mangalsutra.

Poonam, who has predominantly worked in Tamil, Kannada film industries, has been part of multiple blockbuster projects, while her husband Sam is a well-known film director and producer.

Poonam's net worth:

Poonam entered the entertainment industry as a model and went on to play the lead role in the erotic Bollywood film Nasha. She later ventured into the Tamil and Kannada industry and tasted success. She was seen in the blockbuster Kannada movie Love Is Poison.

According to a report in Republic TV, the Nasha actress's net worth is estimated to be about 7 million USD (Rs 51.46 crores approximately). The sexy model-actress owns a plush apartment in Mumbai and owns a luxury car BMW 5 Series as well.

Sam's net worth:

Poonam's husband Sam Ahmad Bombay was born and brought up in Dubai but he resides in a plush apartment in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, Sam has worked as a Regional Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R before turning a producer-director. His net worth is estimated to be about Rs 76 crores.