Poonam Pandey who made headlines overnight by promising to strip if India won the cricket match has now filed a complaint against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and associates.

'Call me, I will strip for you'

In her statement, Poonam said that her phone number along with the tagline: 'Call me, I will strip for you' was published on her app that was managed by Raj Kundra's company."

"She has accused Kundra and his associates of using her number even after the termination of the contract."

The actress has filed a police complaint and has recorded her statement in Mumbai's Bandra police statement on the 7th of December 2019 but after they refused to file an FIR against Kundra, she had to file a petition in Bombay High Court.

Poonam revealed that she has been facing a lot of trouble for the last six months as people across India and Karachi have been bombarding her with calls, requesting her to "strip".

People sending pornographic images & videos

She said people started sending her pornographic images and videos, requesting explicit services. She was fed up with these calls and messages and also left the country for three months, hoping things would turn back to normal, however, the explicit calls and messages did not stop.

Poonam said, "I will approach the cyber-crime cell, too. I am going through this nightmare just because I refused to work with them.

"I am living under constant threats of abduction, rape, murder and acid attack. My right to live and privacy has been affected. Just because I am Poonam Pandey, you can't subject me to this treatment."

"I am what I am in my world. People can call me controversy's favourite. I don't have a problem with that, but you can't disrespect me and threaten my existence" she said.

Raj Kundra responds to allegations

In response to the actress's allegations, Raj Kundra issued a statement that said: "I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders."

Lawyer Thakur Arjun Singh, who represents Armsprime Media, stated, "We have just learned that Poonam has filed a petition in Bombay High Court. We haven't been served a copy of it, yet."

"The matter has neither been listed nor heard. We will deal with it once we receive a copy of the petition. As far as her allegations are concerned, there is no substance in them."

"She has been paid in excess - an amount of '60 lakh - as per the agreement in accordance with the revenue share. Just because Raj is an investor in Armsprine, she is trying to extort money by misusing criminal law."

"She has a civil remedy available if she feels there is a discrepancy in payments but dragging everyone in a criminal case is malicious and mischievous."