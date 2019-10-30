Shilpa Shetty may have been out of the films for quite a while now but she has always been in touch with her fans thanks to her social media accounts. The actress recently flew off to Phuket for a vacation along with her husband RAj Kundra and son Viaan. She was seen teaching her son how to breath properly underwater.

In a video shared by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram, she can be seen taking a dip into a swimming pool along with her son giving him underwater breathing lessons. "Teaching my son the tricks of "breathing right'"even underwater," She wrote on her post.

In another video, Shilpa can be seen posing inside an infinite pool flaunting her drool-worthy figure. "In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you," says Deepak Chopra. I truly believe in it too! If you can centre yourself and your thoughts even when there's major chaos around you, that's when nothing remains impossible. What you can achieve with a calm and composed demeanour, can never be accomplished when you have a reaction to everything that happens around you. Breathe easy and just sometimes, let it go," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's close aide late Iqbal Mirchi's associates.

A senior ED official told IANS, "Kundra will be questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the financial dealings with the arrested accused Ranjeet Singh Bindra."

The ED action comes after the central probe agency unearthed a real estate firm named RKW Developers Private Limited, controlled by Bindra, which had transactions with Essential Hospitality Limited where Kundra and Shetty are the directors.

According to the ED official, RKW Developers invested Rs 44.11 crore in Essential Hospitality and provided an interest free loan of Rs 31.54 crore.

The official said that over Rs 30.45 crore of loan was granted to Essential Hospitality between April 2017 and March 2018 and Rs 117.17 crore between April 2016 and March 2017.

The official said, "Kundra will be questioned about the nature of the transactions."

He further said that Kundra will also be questioned if he knew that Bindra was a close associate of the Mirchi and why it gave interest free loan to the Essential Hospitality.

Bindra, who was instrumental in the property deals worth Rs 225 crore of Mirchi and his family members and also securing unsecured loan to the Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd to the tune of Rs 2,086 crore, was arrested on October 11.

Kundra had denied any wrongdoing. Besides Bindra, the agency arrested Haroun Yusuf, former chairman of a dubious trust, both close aides of Mirchi, from Mumbai.

According to the ED, while Bindra acted as a broker for the land deals, Yusuf facilitated them by transferring the money to a trust.

Yusuf became a British national in 2004 and played a crucial role in carrying out illegal deals between Mirchi and real estate developers, which were fixed by Bindra for brokerage of around Rs 30 crore.

The ED had earlier unearthed the corporate connection with the role of former Bhushan Steel promoter Naveen Singal, who is under the scanner for the financial transactions to the tune of Rs 19 crore.

However, Singal had also denied the links with Mirchi and his aides. The ED has also questioned former Union Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel for his links with the Mirchi family members.

(With IANS Inputs)