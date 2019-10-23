It's that time of the year again when Bollywood celebrities would put on their traditional best and flaunty their elaborate wardrobe while visiting other celebs for Diwali. Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra are known for their expansive Diwali bash every year. Manish Malhotra hosted Diwali bash recently and celebs thronged in huge numbers at the do. Let's take a look.

Manish Malhotra's closest friend, Karan Johar, appeared hand-in-hand with Balaji scion Ekta Kapoor. While Karan chose to go for a high-end street style look, Ekta looked radiant in a beautiful Anarkali suit.

Arpita Khan Sharma, who is pregnant with her second child looked lovely in a black and golden Anarkali suit. Shilpa Shetty wore a simple kurta and pink sharara to go with it. Raj Kundra had accompanied Shilpa to the party.

Tahira Kashyap opted for a turquoise coloured asymmetrical dress which flaunted her curves. Nusrat Bharucha joined the party in a beautiful pink dress. Vaani Kapoor also marked her attendance in a beautiful blush pink attire. Sophie Choudry's pink kurta and white palazzo look got a big thumbs up from everyone.

Pooja Hegde gave her jeans and kurta a new twist by adding a contrast dupatta to it. Manish Malhotra was seen wearing his trademark black kurta and pajama with a contrasting scarf.

Sridevi used to remain one of the main attendees at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The ace designer had often of his long-time association and incredible bond with the late actress.

After Sridevi had passed away, Manish had expressed his grief in a long note. The designer revealed that he had a long conversation with Sridevi the day she died. They spoke everything from Janhvi's film to what she had for the meal earlier that day. "This is the first time I've lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I'd known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi's film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together," he wrote.