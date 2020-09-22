In a bizarre turn of events, Poonam Pandey's husband has been arrested for assaulting the model. Sam Bombay was arrested in Goa. Poonam has alleged that Sam threatened, molested and assaulted her on their honeymoon. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay announced their wedding on September 10, 2020.

The Goa Police arrested Sam Bombay soon after Poonam's complaint. "Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. Poonam has undergone mandatory medical examinations.

Sharing their wedding pictures, Poonam Pandey had said, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." Sam and Poonam, both had been sharing intimate and their private moments on social media. In one of the videos, Pandey had also said that she was having the 'best honeymoon'.

"Amidst the ongoing pandemic and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us," Poonam had told TOI.

Talking about Sam and the wedding, she had further said, "I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We couldn't ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since. I'll need three months to list everything that made me fall in love with him. Of course, I'm gonna brag about my husband being the smartest on the planet according to me. Jokes apart, we are very similar in many ways. He is my best friend and the amazing part is that we're so thick that we can read each other's mind."