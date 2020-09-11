Actor-Model Poonam Pandey, who's famous for her sultry avatars and sexy looks has finally tied the knot with her fiance film director Sam Bombay. The newlyweds have shared beautiful pictures of the ceremony on the social media platforms that have taken the internet by storm.

Dressed like a beautiful bride in an offbeat blue lehenga, Poonam shared the images from her Instagram profile captioned, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." While the bold actress can be seen donning a beautiful navy blue lehenga with peach dupatta, her husband Sam was looking dapper in a colour-coordinated sherwani.

Along with her lehenga, she donned a huge mangtika and kaleere, completing her bridal look. From Phera Ceremony to Mehendi Party, Poonam's social media account is all about wedding, love and celebrations. Check out some of the pictures from the magnificent yet intimate wedding.

Poonam Pandey's pictures from the wedding ceremony:

Mehendi Ceremony Pictures:

During the Mehendi ceremony, Poonam is seen elegantly wearing a pastel green lehenga with a long jacket as she poses with her henna-decorated hands to the camera. Her husband Sam can be seen in a black sherwani as he locks his hands around her while also holding a bottle of champagne.

In July 2020, Poonam Pandey and Sam announced their engagement by showing off their rings on social media. Sam shared a picture with the caption, "We finally did it!." In the past, Sam and Poonam have shared some drool-worthy pictures, giving out major couple goals. On the work front, Poonam Pandey has worked in Bollywood movies such as Nasha, Trip To Bhangarh, Aa Gaya Hero and more.