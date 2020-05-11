The lockdown might be relaxing in many places within the country, but there are still areas that are under complete lockdown owing to the number of cases and the spread. Therefore, we'll still have to wait before we get out on the road and drive to our heart's content.

The memo seemed to miss controversial actress Poonam Pandey, who has was arrested last evening for taking her luxury car out for a spin. The actress has been booked by the Mumbai Police, and her vehicle has since then been confiscated.

Poonam Pandey arrested by Mumbai Police

Even as the lockdown rules are relaxing around the country, we're not completely out of the storm yet. Violating the lockdown rules will have their own consequences. Controversial actress Poonam Pandey seemed to forget we're in a lockdown when she took her car for a spin near Marine Drive and didn't have adequate reason to do so.

Last night, the actress and her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay a filmmaker were seen taking a drive around Marine Drive. The Mumbai Police arrested the pair for violating lockdown restrictions. They were stopped at one of the nakabandis and then booked under two sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Poonam Pandey and her friend were booked under Section 188- disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and Section 269- negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Even though Poonam Pandey and her friend were allowed to leave, the Mumbai Police still confiscated the BMW they were driving. The two were let go, only after much investigation as to why they'd travelled from Bandra to Marine Drive.

In February Poonam Pandey who is known for her lack-lustre roles in some Bollywood movies like Nasha and her social media presence on Instagram, made the headlines when she filed a suit against Raj Kundra. This with regard to using her content on their app even after the termination of their contract. However, Raj Kundra had said he had left the company by that point. Kundra and his associate had denied charges.