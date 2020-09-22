It has barely been a few days but the 13th season of IPL has already given us some unexpected match results. And as the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020 picks up pace, we strongly believe RR might win it tonight. Surprised? Let us tell you why.

RR's strength

RR has come into the field with a much better, fitter and younger unit than CSK. The fielding unit of RR boasts of some quite young and dynamic names which should be able to save many runs on the field.

For the IPL 20202, RR's line up has some of the most underrated players going in. They have Sanju Samson, who is already proving himself to be a revelation in tonight's match.

Apart from Sanju Samson, RR also has the exemplary Jofra Archer. Touted as the best-limited overs fast bowler, Archer can pretty much dominate the game. With his pace, lethal bouncers and Yorkers; Jofra might be the most fearful player for the CSK team tonight.

CSK's loss

On the other hand, CSK has entered the field with quite an average bowling attack with none of the bowlers who can be called premium international bowlers today.

Barring one or two international players, it's a weak fielding unit and poor ground traveling speed that CSK has today.

We will definitely miss the firepower which Suresh Raina would have brought in into the middle-order. Explosive and economical players like Dwayne Bravo's absence would also feel like a vacuum in the team.