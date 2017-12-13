Sports News
India captain Rohit Sharma (208*) sets world record, also matches Virender Sehwag
Delhi Daredevils have to sit down and talk before taking important calls on IPL 2018 player retention
Dec 13, 2017
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils need to be wise and use RTMs for Chris Morris
Rohit Sharma pays Rs 20,000 for Sri Lankan fan's air ticket; Virat Kohli too offers help from Italy
A German-Afghanistan attacking midfielder has caught the attention of Jose Mourinho lately...but Arsenal are watching him too!
Dec 13, 2017
Manchester United have found Henrikh Mkhitaryan's replacement...it's NOT Mesut Ozil
Twitter salutes Rohit Sharma as he slams third double hundred
T10 Cricket League (TCL): Full list of squads, schedule, TV channel information; Virender Sehwag is 'Icon'
Club World Cup 2017 live Real Madrid vs Al Jazira: How to watch in India
Ajinkya Rahane set to miss 3rd ODI too; captain Rohit Sharma gives reasons
2nd ODI: Young Washington Sundar joins elite list headed by Sachin Tendulkar
Will Virat Kohli continue to play cricket now that he's married, asks this popular singer and she has a point
Chris Gayle has been below par for RCB in the last two editions of the IPL.
Dec 13, 2017
Coincidence or strong message to RCB: Chris Gayle smashes record tons after new IPL retention policy
Must-see Video: 100m race between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya; find out who won
2nd ODI: India level series after Rohit Sharma's world record 208*
The franchises of all eight teams will be pleased as they will not have to think about availability of players in the near future.
Dec 13, 2017
BCCI victory, yet again! IPL to get its FTP window
