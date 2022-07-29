After a spectacular and eclectic opening ceremony, Commonwealth Games (CWG) got underway at Birmingham on Friday. The opening day is a big one for India as a large number of Indian players will be seen in action.

From India's youngest player Anahat Singh to women's cricket and hockey teams testing waters to India facing its arch rival Pakistan, there is action galore slated for Day 1.

Who is India pinning its hopes on?

As teams from 72 countries join Birmingham, to celebrate friendship and at the same time compete with each other, it's the youngest players that hold the most promising position for any nation. Youngest member of the Indian contingent, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh will face Jada Ross of Saint Vincente & Grenadines in the women's singles round of 64.

Meanwhile, India's women's cricket and hockey teams, respectively, are also starting their campaign on the first day, hoping for a winning start.

India, already high on its 66-medal haul from the Gold Coast edition, will be hoping to better or at least match its previous performance. India currently ranks fourth in the all-time CWG medal table. Among the other significant names from India includes Shiva Thapa, who'll be facing Pakistan's Suleman Baloch.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 [schedule in IST]

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women's Sectional Play Round 1

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs New Zealand in Triple Sectional Play Round 1

2:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs South Africa Group 2 match

2: 41PM: Kushagra Rawat---400m Freestyle Heat 3 (Swimming)

3:11 PM: Swimming - Kushagra Rawat in 400m Men's Freestyle Heat

3:30 PM: Cricket – India vs Australia Group A match

3:31 PM: Triathlon – Adarsh and Vishwanath in Men's Individual Sprint Distance

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men's Triple Sectional Play Round 2 vs Scotland

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women's Sectional Play Round 2

4:03 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Heat

4:29 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men's 100m Backstroke Heat

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Barbados ---Men's Qualifying Round

4:30 PM: Gymnastics – Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli in Men's Artistic Qualification

4:46 PM: Cycling – Men's team sprint qualification

5:00 PM: Boxing – Shiva Thapa in Round of 32 vs Pakistan's Suleman Baloch

6:30 PM: Badminton – India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles

6:30 PM: Hockey – India vs Ghana---Women's Group Stage

7:00 PM: Triathlon – Sanjana and Pragnya Mohan in Women's Individual Sprint Distance

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – England Vs India ---Women's Four Round

7.30PM: Lawn Bowls—India vs Malaysia ---Men's Pair Round 1

8:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Fiji Women's Group 2 Match

9:50 PM: Cycling - Men's team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:25 PM: Cycling - Women's team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs Falkland Islands Men's Pair Sectional Play Round 2

10:33 PM: Cycling – Men's team Sprint final

11:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Singapore Men's team Group 3 match

11:00 PM: Squash – Anahat Singh Women's Single Round of 64

11:45 PM: Squash – Abhay Singh Men's Single Round of 64