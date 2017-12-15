Sports News
Indian athletes need access to world-class facilities at home, says Abhinav Bindra
Here's All-Time India Test XI without Rahul Dravid and fans are not happy
BCCI set to give Virat Kohli the best wedding gift
T10 Cricket League (TCL): Shahid Afridi dismisses Virender Sehwag for golden duck, claims hat-trick
John Cena earns 'Indian respect' after posting Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan's image on Instagram
Steve Waugh's son Austin set to create history at ICC Under-19 World Cup
Tabebuia Open 2017: Shekar Veeraswamy, Balachandar Subramanian advance in wheelchair tennis competition
Play
The Punjab-based franchise was one of the two teams against retentions before the retention was finalised by the IPL Governing Council in December.
Dec 14, 2017
IPL 2018: Who should Kings XI Punjab retain ahead of mega auction
Play
The franchise may want to use RTMs for Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane if they do not cost much during the auction.
Dec 14, 2017
IPL 2018 player retention: Rajasthan Royals will have to approach auction with clean slate and mind
BWF Superseries Finals 2017: Kidambi Srikanth out of semi-final contention after second straight loss in Dubai
Manchester United to smash Paul Pogba's transfer record this January 2018
This 'surprised' superstar batsman wants Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to have 'many kids'
Play
Djokovic will hope to shine in 2018 after a poor 2017, where he only won 2 titles.
Dec 14, 2017
Revealed: Here is how Djokovic can beat Federer and Nadal in 2018, explains strategy coach
Asian footballers create history in an English Premier League match
